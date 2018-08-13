Bettors who took the Nationals moneyline on Sunday night are still in recovery mode, but we're ready to help you move on. Here are our favorite bets from the 10-game Monday night slate. These are the current odds from bookmaker William Hill, and we start off with differing viewpoints from a battle of aces.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (M. Bumgarner v. C. Kershaw): OVER 7 (-105)

Betting the over when these two starters are on the hill is a risky gambit, but consider this: Kershaw has been strong of late, but has allowed at least one earned run in each of his last five starts. Add that to a struggling bullpen that was responsible for four losses over their last road trip, and the Dodgers pitching is not as sterling lately. It’ll probably be tight, but these two starters aren’t quite as impeccable as they once were. —Gabriel Baumgaertner

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (M. Bumgarner v. C. Kershaw): UNDER 7 (-115)

Both of these teams have loved going under, with L.A. coming off a series in Colorado where it scored just 14 runs in four games and the Giants hitting just two overs in their last seven. My head is saying over, but my gut is saying under here. Kershaw has been a little off this season, but Bumgarner has actually been pretty true to form. Let's roll with it.—Kenny Ducey

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (T. Milone v. M. Mikolas): UNDER 8.5 (EVEN)

The Nationals suffered their season’s most heartbreaking loss on Sunday night when Cubs infielder David Bote hit a walk-off grand slam to knock off Washington 4–3. That game ended right around 11 p.m. local time. Now, they have to face the Cardinals’ most consistent starter. Tommy Milone is a starter that the Cardinals could hit hard (he surrendered seven earned runs in his last start), but St. Louis is hitting an ugly .235 with just 32 homers against lefties. —Gabriel Baumgaertner

Arizona Diamondbacks (-0.5) at Texas Rangers (Z. Greinke v. B. Colon): F5 (-125)

It's Bartolo Colon against Zack Greinke. Here's where you find the value. Don't think. Just bet.—Kenny Ducey

Los Angeles Angels (-1.5) at San Diego Padres (A. Heaney v. C. Richard): (+135)

This one is all value. Betting -1.5 never feels safe, especially when it involves a team under .500, but the Angels are on the road (meaning they are guaranteed nine full innings of at-bats) facing a starter whose ERA is 5.13 for the season. The return is excellent involving a team that is 24 games under .500. —Gabriel Baumgaertner

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics (M. Gonzales v. S. Manaea): UNDER 8 (-110)

I'm targeting this as a pitcher's duel. The sinker-ballin' Marco Gonzales has been sporting a much-improved hard-hit rate (36.5%) and xwOBA (.322) this season, so I wouldn't worry too much about his recent struggles. This should be a tight series between two teams separated in the Wild Card race by 1.5 games, and that starts with a low-scoring affair tonight. I'd anticipate both clubs pulling out all the stops when it comes to late-game matchups. This should go under.—Kenny Ducey