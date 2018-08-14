Former No. 1 pick and Royals pitcher Luke Hochevar has retired from baseball, he told MLB.com on Monday. The 34-year-old right-hander underwent thoracic outlet surgery in order to ease pain in his lower neck and shoulder area in August 2016. As he attempted to rehab, he discovered he couldn't throw without pain.

When the Royals honored their World Series-winning squad last weekend at Kaufmann Stadium, Hochevar admitted he could not even throw out the first pitch without pain.

"There was just no way," he told MLB.com. "That was it. I got up to the 80 percent [recover] which you're supposed to and it just wasn't working. It was hurting just to throw. No way I could have ever gotten back to this level to get guys out. Just too much pain."

Hochevar, chosen by Kansas City first overall in the 2006 MLB draft. He is the only No. 1 draft selection the Royals' franchise have ever made. He began his career as a part of the club's starting rotation. By 2013, he was shifted to the bullpen.

Hochevar flourished in the role and posted a remarkable 1.92 ERA across 70 1/3 innings in 58 appearances during the 2013 season. After sitting out the 2014 season because of Tommy John surgery, he returned in 2015 to help the Royals to their first World Series title since 1985. He even drew a winning decision in the series-clinching victory. His made his final pro appearance in 2016.

There could be case to be made against suggesting Hochevar was a total bust. He did pitch nine years at the major-league level and has a World Series ring.

However, many will point to some of the other notable pitchers drafted in the 2006 class shortly after Hochever who went on to forge standout careers.

Below are some of the players chosen in the first round of the same draft that did.