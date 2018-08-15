Yankees Have No Timetable for Aaron Judge's Return From Wrist Fracture

There is no updated timetable, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that Judge has yet to swing a bat. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 15, 2018

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge's recovery is going to take longer than the original anticipated three-week timetable.

"We thought maybe three weeks would cover it, but it's going to be longer than that," Cashman told WFAN's Mike Francesa. "So, we missed on the time frame."

Judge suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch in a July 26 game against the Royals. The Yankees announced an approximate three-week return on the same night of the injury.

The 26-year-old rightfielder was hitting .283 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.

The Yankees are 75–45 and sit 10 games behind the Red Sox in second place in the AL East.

