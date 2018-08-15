Aaron Cox, brother-in-law of Mike Trout and a former Angels minor league pitcher, died on Wednesday, the family announced.

The Angels disclosed no further details Wednesday in a statement issued on behalf of Trout and his wife, Jessica, Aaron's sister.

"Early this morning our families lost a phenomenal human being," the family said in a statement. "Aaron Cox was a tremendous son, brother, and brother-in-law. He had a deep love for his family, and a passionate dedication and committment to his friends. As our families grieve together, we will also celebrate the memories, the laughter, and the love we shared with Aaron in the short time we had him. "He will forever be at the forefront in the hearts and minds of the Cox and Trout families. We will rely on the love and strength of God first and foremost during this difficult and challenging time, as well as our dear family and friends. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers, and our Lord and Savior for His precious gift of Aaron Joseph."

Drafted by the Angels in 2015, Cox, 24, pitched as a reliever for three seasons in their minor league system. In 68 career games, Cox went 7-3 with a 3.64 ERA.

Cox did not pitch during the 2017 season after suffering an orbital fracture when hit in the eye by a line drive in spring training. He was later suspended for 50 games for testing positive for Ritalin, a banned stimulant, according to the Los Angeles Times. The righty returned this season, going 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in 11 games for the Class-A Inland Empire 66ers. Cox retired from baseball on Aug. 6, reports ESPN.com.

The Angels also released a statement on Cox's death.

"The Angels Organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015," the Angels said. "We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization."

When asked by the Los Angeles Times if he could discuss Cox's cause of death, Tim Mead, Angels vice president of communications, said, "That is not important right now. What is important is that every member of Aaron's family and every one of his friends take time to digest this loss and grieve in their own way."

Trout had been away from the Angels this week due to a personal family matter. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with an injured right wrist, with the move retroactive to Aug. 6. Trout injured his wrist while sliding into first base in an Aug. 1 game against the Rays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.