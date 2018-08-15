Tuesday night featured another Dodgers bullpen implosion and Nationals loss. But we have day baseball on Wednesday, a great way to take our mind off of work and get some early bets in. Here are our baseball betting experts' favorite bets on the day, with current odds from bookmaker William Hill.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins: UNDER 4.5 First 5 (-115) and UNDER 8 (Even)

One of my favorite baseball pastimes (despite my currently dreadful record!) is the daytime under. You've got two top pitchers on the hill plus a getaway day plus two middling offenses. The first-half bet is the safer one, but both should be wise in what promises to be a quick afternoon game in Minnesota.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins: OVER 8 Runs (-120)

Chris Archer is one of the more overrated pitchers in the league and Jose Berrios's production has tailed off in the second half much like it did last season with a few uninspiring starts since July. Both teams can hit, so I'm gonna roll with this over even though we might have to sweat a little.—Kenny Ducey

Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies: OVER 8.5 (-120)

These two offenses almost guarantee the over whenever they play, and today features two effective if mercurial starting pitchers in Nathan Eovaldi and Vince Velasquez. Add those facts to the fact they're playing in a hitter's paradise in Philadelphia and this matchup is ready-made for the over.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: UNDER 9 Runs (-120)

I know I am tempting fate putting faith in two BLEGH pitchers in Carlos Rodon and Jordan Zimmermann but here we go. There's usually one daytime under to attack each Thursday, and I think it could be this one with two mediocre offenses, two pitchers who have been in great form recently and a high total. Hold your breath and lay down some money on the under here.—Kenny Ducey

Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds: OVER 4.5 First 5 (-125)

Not the greatest value pick here, but let's face it: Two underwhelming starting pitchers, two capable offenses, hot weather and a small park. I wouldn't be surprised if one team covers the over in one inning.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros: OVER 7.5 Runs (+115)

It's hard to pass up on this value. On one side, we've got a pitcher who's being a little overrated by Vegas facing an offense that just put up five runs in a game started by Justin Verlander. On the other, we have a pitcher who has always struggled away from home against the struggling Astros, a team that should come out fired up. The fact that we can get this low total at plus-odds is great.—Kenny Ducey

Records: Kenny Ducey 2-3-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 2-3-1