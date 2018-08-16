The Boring Company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk and the city of Los Angeles announced plans to build an underground tunnel to Dodger Stadium to help ellevaite traffic problems for fan who travel to games.

Musk's construction firm plans on building an almost four mile underground tunnel to Chavez Ravine, called the Dugout Loop. It is being billed as a high-speed, zero-emissions, underground public transportation system.

"The Dugout Loop will be good for fans and neighbors, providing another fast and affordable way for people to get to home games, while helping to reduce traffic in the neighborhoods surrounding Dodger Stadium," Dodgers' chief financial officer Tucker Kain said.

Always exciting to see innovative ideas like the proposed Dugout Loop to @Dodgers Stadium that could help ease congestion on our roads and make our most iconic destinations more accessible to everyone. https://t.co/vleQtpUqnt — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 16, 2018

The plan is for passengers to pile into pods that will take them from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium in about four minutes, so fans won't have to sit in cars and deal with bumper–to–bumper rush hour traffic on the highway.

The cars would seat up to 16 passengers, going up to 150 miles an hour.

“The purpose of Dugout Loop is to help reduce traffic in Los Angeles by providing a clean and efficient public transportation option to Dodger Stadium,” the company said. “This project will be 100% privately funded and will require zero taxpayer dollars.”

Musk says the project would take 14 months to complete and fares would be around $1.