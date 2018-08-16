The Rangers escaped a bases-loaded jam Thursday night with a rare triple play, becoming the first major league team in 106 years to pull off the play without retiring the batter.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, the Angels' David Fletcher hit a groundball that reached Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar. The infielder scooped up the ball and touched the bag to get out Eric Young Jr., who was running from second base to third.

Profar then tagged out the runner already at third base, Taylor Ward. Next, Profar threw the ball to Rougned Odor, who tapped second base to get out Kole Calhoun and complete the 5-4 triple play.

Thursday night's feat marks only the sixth triple play in Rangers history, with the last trick happening against the Mariners on May 20, 2009. It was the second triple play of the 2018 season, per MLB.com.

According to STATS, the Brooklyn Dodgers were the last team to pull off a triple play without retiring a batter, when they did it against the Reds on June 3, 1912.