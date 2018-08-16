Watch: Rangers Turn Rare Triple Play vs. Angels, Make MLB History

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Rangers pulled off an incredible 5-4 triple play on Thursday night.

By Jenna West
August 16, 2018

The Rangers escaped a bases-loaded jam Thursday night with a rare triple play, becoming the first major league team in 106 years to pull off the play without retiring the batter.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, the Angels' David Fletcher hit a groundball that reached Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar. The infielder scooped up the ball and touched the bag to get out Eric Young Jr., who was running from second base to third.

Profar then tagged out the runner already at third base, Taylor Ward. Next, Profar threw the ball to Rougned Odor, who tapped second base to get out Kole Calhoun and complete the 5-4 triple play.

Thursday night's feat marks only the sixth triple play in Rangers history, with the last trick happening against the Mariners on May 20, 2009. It was the second triple play of the 2018 season, per MLB.com.

According to STATS, the Brooklyn Dodgers were the last team to pull off a triple play without retiring a batter, when they did it against the Reds on June 3, 1912.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)