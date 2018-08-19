Our MLB betting expert, Gabriel Baumgaertner, is back from vacation, though he was keeping close tabs on the baseball world throughout his getaway. Yet, in his first day back, he's choosing to bet... against the Athletics?!?! Check out his reasoning for that and his other top plays of the day, with current odds via William Hill.

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds: UNDER 8.5 Runs (-105)

Andrew Suarez is a crafty lefty who was seen most recently silencing the Dodgers, while Luis Castillo's performance has mostly leveled after a disastrous first half. Especially with the daytime start, this one will probably coast along quickly into a low-scoring affair.

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Astros -1.5 (+105)

Look, I know the A's are the hottest team in the universe, but they have a dreadful history against Justin Verlander (even accounting for the team's usual turnover) in big games. This bet is for baseball's cosmic forces. The Astros win comfortably and re-take sole possession of first place in the AL West.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: OVER 5 Runs First 5 (EVEN)

I don't trust these pitching staffs to keep any unders at any point. When these two meet up, it's the auto-over by default.

Records: Kenny Ducey 7-8-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 4-5-1