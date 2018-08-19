MLB Daily Best Bets: How to Bet the Final Game of the Astros/Athletics Series

The Athletics are the hottest team in baseball and are looking to take over sole possession of first place by sweeping the Astros on Sunday. But should you bet on Oakland?

By Gabriel Baumgaertner
August 19, 2018

Our MLB betting expert, Gabriel Baumgaertner, is back from vacation, though he was keeping close tabs on the baseball world throughout his getaway. Yet, in his first day back, he's choosing to bet... against the Athletics?!?! Check out his reasoning for that and his other top plays of the day, with current odds via William Hill.

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds: UNDER 8.5 Runs (-105)

Andrew Suarez is a crafty lefty who was seen most recently silencing the Dodgers, while Luis Castillo's performance has mostly leveled after a disastrous first half. Especially with the daytime start, this one will probably coast along quickly into a low-scoring affair.

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Astros -1.5 (+105)

Look, I know the A's are the hottest team in the universe, but they have a dreadful history against Justin Verlander (even accounting for the team's usual turnover) in big games. This bet is for baseball's cosmic forces. The Astros win comfortably and re-take sole possession of first place in the AL West.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox: OVER 5 Runs First 5 (EVEN)

I don't trust these pitching staffs to keep any unders at any point. When these two meet up, it's the auto-over by default.

Records: Kenny Ducey 7-8-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 4-5-1

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)