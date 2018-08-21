Jose Altuve (Knee) To Be Activated From Disabled List

The Astros went 8-13 without the reigning AL MVP in the lineup

By Scooby Axson
August 21, 2018

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is set to be activated from the 10–day disabled list in time for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Altuve, the reigning American League MVP, missed 21 games with right knee soreness.

"I'm excited," Altuve said. "This is a great team. I know you guys know I love every single part about this team and the way they play. We're in first place and most likely we're going to be in the playoffs, and I have a lot of confidence in my teammates, and I just want to be a part of this."

At the time that Altuve was placed on the disabled list, Houston had a five–game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

They enter Tuesday having gone 8–13 with Altuve out of the lineup after Monday night's 7–4 loss to the Mariners. They are now tied for the lead in the AL West with the Oakland Athletics.

Altuve is hitting .329 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 104 games this season for Houston.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)