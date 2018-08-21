Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is set to be activated from the 10–day disabled list in time for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Altuve, the reigning American League MVP, missed 21 games with right knee soreness.

"I'm excited," Altuve said. "This is a great team. I know you guys know I love every single part about this team and the way they play. We're in first place and most likely we're going to be in the playoffs, and I have a lot of confidence in my teammates, and I just want to be a part of this."

At the time that Altuve was placed on the disabled list, Houston had a five–game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West.

They enter Tuesday having gone 8–13 with Altuve out of the lineup after Monday night's 7–4 loss to the Mariners. They are now tied for the lead in the AL West with the Oakland Athletics.

Altuve is hitting .329 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 104 games this season for Houston.