Cardinals Claim Nationals First Baseman Matt Adams Off Waivers

The Nationals will reportedly not receive a player from the Cardinals in exchange for Adams.

By Jenna West
August 21, 2018

The Cardinals have claimed first baseman Matt Adams off waivers from the Nationals, the team announced Tuesday.

The Nationals will receive no player from the Cardinals in exchange for Adams, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Adams was placed on a revocable waiver Friday, along with teammates Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, Gio Gonzalez and Mark Reynolds, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The 29-year-old infielder signed as a free agent with the Nationals in December, agreeing to a one-year, $4 million deal.

Adams previously played for the Cardinals for the first five and a half seasons of his career before being traded to the Braves in May 2017. During 486 games with St. Louis, Adams hit .271 with 56 home runs.

In his return to the Cardinals, Adams will likely see more playing time in the outfield or as a designated hitter, considering home run crusher Matt Carpenter plays first base for St. Louis. Carpenter was quick to welcome Adams back to the team on Tuesday, joking he would "bathe" his former teammate in salsa.

The news of Adams' trade came just minutes after the Cubs acquired Murphy in a trade with Washington. In 94 games this season, Adams is batting .257 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI.

