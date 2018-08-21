Watch: Mets Lose to Giants in 13th Inning in Most Mets Way Possible

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith wish they could have this play back.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 21, 2018

If you're a Mets fan, nobody would blame you if Monday was the night you decided to give up on the 2018 season. Bravo for lasting this long.

New York's shot at the playoffs evaporated long before Giants arrived at Citi Field for a four-game series in August. But there's still every reason to finish out the season on a high note, and a demoralizing 2-1, 13-inning loss to San Francisco was anything but that.

After the Giants knotted the score in the seventh inning, it took 5 2/3 innings for anyone else to cross home. San Francisco had three opportunities to score the go-ahead run from third base with less than two outs in the 13th and couldn't do it—so the Mets did it for them with two outs.

Brandon Crawford hit a ball into shallow leftfield that looked to be an easy out. However, leftfielder Dominic Smith collided with shortstop Amed Rosario, the ball dropped and Andrew McCutchen scored what proved to be the game-winning run.

In the bottom half of the 13th, New York went down in order, and the error that was charged to Smith ended up being the deciding play. For a team that is now 54-70 and fourth in the NL East, it will be hard for any other moment to represent the letdown that was this season.

But remember Mets fans: At least this time the team didn't lose to the Yankees by dropping a routine ball with two outs in the inning.

Things can always get worse in New York.

