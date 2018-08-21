Our two MLB gambling experts have identified their six top bets in Tuesday's action, with current odds via William Hill. Both start off by banking on a lot of runs scored in Miami.

New York Yankees at Miami Marlins: OVER 7.5 Runs (-105)

Vegas appears to like a low score in this game because of the Yankees' ailing offense (now missing Didi Gregorius along with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez) and a streaking Masahiro Tanaka (2.68 ERA over his last six starts). While the Yankees offense might be hamstrung, it's hard to envision a pitchers' duel involving this Marlins team.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

This is a low total for two very capable offenses (even with the injury to Didi Gregorius) and two pitchers who have been known to give up some runs. Tanaka has been better on the road this year, but Pablo Lopez has been bad...well, everywhere. I finally agree with Gabe on something.—Kenny Ducey

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Under 10.5 Runs (-115)

Padres starter Robbie Erlin has been effective in his limited run as a starter while Rockies lead man Tyler Anderson has a 10.67 ERA over his last three starts. You'd think that means bet the over or the Padres, right? Oddly, Anderson is nails at Coors Field, logging a 1.35 ERA over his last five home starts. His blowups have come on the road against two top offenses (the Brewers and Cardinals). San Diego is not a top offense even when it comes to Coors Field.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox: Indians ML (+143)

You can count me among the Beliebers, and the non-Eovaldilievers. The Indians have a few hot hitters in the fold right now, and their own MVP candidate in Jose Ramirez to boot. I think Eovaldi will give up some runs here, and I love the value on a team as good as Cleveland.—Kenny Ducey

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: Twins -1.5 (+140)

The baseball world is abuzz about the debut of Michael Kopech, the White Sox flamethrower who routinely hits 100+ MPH. The problem is that his command remains an issue and his walk rate is too high. Expect the Twins to get into the Chicago bullpen early and coast behind Jose Berrios. Betting the over (8.5/-130) is a strong bet, but one lacking any value.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Astros ML (-125)

Jose Altuve returns to face Mike Freaking Leake, and he'll do so for an offense backing Brad Peacock, who was one hell of a starting pitcher for Houston last season. I'm rolling with the Astros as they try to get hot at the right time.—Kenny Ducey

Records: Kenny Ducey 9-10-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 7-7-2