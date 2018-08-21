Yu Darvish to Miss Rest of Season With Stress Reaction on Elbow, Triceps Strain

Darvish was pulled after one inning in his rehab start on Sunday.

By Jenna West
August 21, 2018

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a stress reaction on his right elbow, according to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma.

After undergoing an MRI, Darvish will reportedly be shut down for six weeks. He also has a triceps strain, reports Sharma.

Darvish, 32, has battled triceps and elbow injuries this season. He was pulled from his rehab start with the Class-A South Bend Cubs after only one inning on Sunday.

While warming up for the second inning, Darvish threw six pitches but winced with each one. After a discussion with South Bend manager Jimmy Gonzalez and a trainer, Darvish left the mound and walked to the dugout.

In eight starts this season with Chicago, Darvish has posted a 4.95 ERA with a 1-3 record. He signed a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)