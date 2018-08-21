Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish will reportedly miss the remainder of the season with a stress reaction on his right elbow, according to The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma.

After undergoing an MRI, Darvish will reportedly be shut down for six weeks. He also has a triceps strain, reports Sharma.

Darvish, 32, has battled triceps and elbow injuries this season. He was pulled from his rehab start with the Class-A South Bend Cubs after only one inning on Sunday.

While warming up for the second inning, Darvish threw six pitches but winced with each one. After a discussion with South Bend manager Jimmy Gonzalez and a trainer, Darvish left the mound and walked to the dugout.

In eight starts this season with Chicago, Darvish has posted a 4.95 ERA with a 1-3 record. He signed a six-year, $126 million deal with the Cubs in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.