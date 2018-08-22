Pedro Martinez, former Red Sox ace and MLB Hall of Famer, called the Yankees out for not 'hustling' in Tuesday night's uninspiring 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner tweeted that the Yankees "don't seem to have the energy of a winning team."

The Yankees don’t seem to have the energy of a winning team. I understand some key players are injured, but they don’t seem to be hustling out there. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 22, 2018

With just over one-month remaining in the regular season, the Bronx Bombers have three key players on the disabled list with Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius out due to injury.

He pointed to the Astros as a team who, despite also suffering injuries to their starting line, "don't lack energy."

Martinez's Red Sox recently extended their American League East division lead over the Yankees to nine games.