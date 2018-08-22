The Phillies have acquired left-handed reliever Luis Avilán from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Felix Paulino, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark.

Avilán, 28, has appaeared in 58 games for Chicago this season. He currently owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 39 2/3 innings.

The trade reiterates that the Phillies are readying themselves to make a run at the National League East pennant. They entered Wednesday trailing the division-leading Braves by 1/2 a game.

Philadelphia's latest acquisition marks the second trade the club has made this month. The team landed first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Marlins in exchange for pitching prospect McKenzie Mills. In late July, the Phillies also traded for left-handed reliever Aaron Loup from the Blue Jays.

The Phillies' addition comes just one day after the division rival Nationals made a handful of trades that was followed by a public concession in contending from team ownership.