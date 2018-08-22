Watch: Nationals Win on Ryan Zimmerman's Replay-Reviewed Walk-Off Homer

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Ryan Zimmerman's first walk-off homer since 2015 gave the Nats a win—after a video review.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 22, 2018

Ryan Zimmerman had to wait just a little bit longer to walk it off.

With the Nationals trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth, Zimmerman sent a long fly ball to right, which umpires initially determined went off the top of the wall for a ground-rule double.

Zimmerman, having at least tied the game by driving in Juan Soto, signaled from second base that he knew he had gone deep off of Phillies reliever Seranthony Dominguez, and umpires agreed upon video review.

The dinger was the 11th walk-off of Zimmerman’s career—and first since 2015—putting him just two behind all-time leader Jim Thome and one back of active leader Albert Pujols. It was also Zimmerman’s fifth of the come-from-behind variety, putting him in some even more elite company: Only Babe Ruth, Frank Robinson and Fred McGriff hit five walk-off homers while their teams were trailing during their careers.

Washington improved to 64-63, good for third in the NL East.

