Our two MLB gambling experts have identified their six top bets in Thursday's action, with current odds via William Hill. Both are eyeing plays in Padres-Rockies and White Sox-Tigers.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs: Cubs -1.5 (-105)

I said it last week and I'll say it again: I expect the Cubs to win whenever Cole Hamels pitches. Now that they've got Daniel Murphy leading off, I fully expect Chicago to easily handle Anthony Desclafani in a home game. It doesn't hurt that the Cubs scored eight runs last night and the Reds were blanked by the hittable Freddy Peralta.—Kenny Ducey

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals: UNDER 7 Runs (-110)

It’s getaway day and two Cy Young candidates are on the hill. If Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer are still on the hill in the seventh inning, this is a safe bet despite the very low run total.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Rockies -1.5 (-110)

Sorry for going with two straight run lines, but the pickings are slim with this short slate. We've got three things working in our favor when it comes to this pick: It's the return of Matt Holliday, Kyle Freeland Is Good™ and this will be the fourth time the Rockies have seen Joey Lucchesi this season. He shut them out twice in April, then gave up three runs in five innings in May. I think the results will continue to trend in the right direction.—Kenny Ducey

Kyle Freeland is one of the most underrated starting pitchers in baseball. He has a 0.90 ERA over his last three starts at Coors Field, and he’s facing the team with the worst batting average in the big leagues.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: White Sox ML (+120)

James Shields has been surprisingly good this season except for a few bad outings against very good offenses (Houston twice, Minnesota, the Cubs and he was meh against the Athletics). Take those out and he's been very reliable. I don't think he'll have much of an issue against Detroit, and his counterpart Matt Boyd is just BLEGH. Roll with the Sox!—Kenny Ducey

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: UNDER 9 Runs (-120)

James Shields may sport a 5–14 record, but he has 16 quality starts this season and is facing a pretty toothless offense in the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Boyd has similar peripherals, and let’s chalk one up for daytime unders!—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Records: Kenny Ducey 12-13-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 10-10-2