Our two MLB gambling experts have identified their six top bets in Friday's action, with current odds via William Hill. We start with a battle at Coors Field between two NL playoff contenders.

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies: Cardinals ML (-105)

Listen, I know I just picked the Cardinals three games straight, but I can't pass up a chance to bet against Antonio Senzatela at near-even money. The Cardinals are on some kind of a roll right now, and the Rockies needed some magic to get past Joey Lucchesi yesterday. Let's roll with St. Louis one more time here.—Kenny Ducey

Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Nationals -1.5 (+110)

Gio Gonzalez owns an 11–1 record and a 1.78 ERA over 16 career starts at Citi Field. Against this Mets offense, his success shouldn’t be hard to replicate.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers: OVER 8.5 runs (-105)

Michael Fulmer is returning from the disabled list, and I don't expect him to be sharp. Reynaldo Lopez will be holding a baseball in his hand, and I don't expect him to be sharp. Doesn't hurt that these guys put nine on the board yesterday as well.—Kenny Ducey

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers: UNDER 8.5 (-115)

The Dodgers offense is a wreck right now and they’re especially struggling against lefty pitching. Couple that with the Padres’ usual tepid hitting and this one will probably fly by in under three hours.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

The Yankees always, always, always take care of business at Camden Yards, and they're facing off with someone they've seen plenty in Alex Cobb. I'll take the Yankees to lay it on the Orioles in CC Sabathia's return from injury.—Kenny Ducey

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants: UNDER 8 (-105)

The Rangers’ all-or-nothing hitting approach won’t play well in the spacious AT&T Park, and Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez has quietly compiled an outstanding rookie season in San Francisco. He should be able to mitigate the power of Joey Gallo, Rougned Odor and others.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Records: Kenny Ducey 13-15-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 11-11-3