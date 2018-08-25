Giants' Buster Posey to Undergo Season Ending Hip Surgery

Buster Posey will undergo labral repair and the removal of a bone spur in his right hip.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 25, 2018

Giants catcher Buster Posey has opted to have season-ending hip surgery Monday and will be out six to eight months, the Giants announced.

Posey will undergo labral repair and the removal of a bone spur in his right hip, and he attributed the ailments to the "cumulative wear and tear of catching."

The procedure could delay the start of his 2019 season, though Posey said, "if things go smoothly with no hiccups, I'll be ready to go next Opening Day." Next year's Opening Day for the Giants is scheduled for March 28.

The 31-year-old Posey is batting .284 with five home runs and 41 RBIs in 105 games this season, but the six-time All-Star missed this year's All-Star game with a hip injury that has bothered him all season.

The Giants are 63–67 this year, sitting in fourth place in the NL West.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)