Giants catcher Buster Posey has opted to have season-ending hip surgery Monday and will be out six to eight months, the Giants announced.

Posey will undergo labral repair and the removal of a bone spur in his right hip, and he attributed the ailments to the "cumulative wear and tear of catching."

The procedure could delay the start of his 2019 season, though Posey said, "if things go smoothly with no hiccups, I'll be ready to go next Opening Day." Next year's Opening Day for the Giants is scheduled for March 28.

The 31-year-old Posey is batting .284 with five home runs and 41 RBIs in 105 games this season, but the six-time All-Star missed this year's All-Star game with a hip injury that has bothered him all season.

The Giants are 63–67 this year, sitting in fourth place in the NL West.