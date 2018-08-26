Kendrys Morales Hits Homer In 7th Straight Game

Kendrys Morales homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB mark. 

By Scooby Axson
August 26, 2018

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales hit a home run for the seventh straight game on Sunday, one game from tying a major league record.

Morales' 21st homer of the season, a 402-foot blast, came in the third inning off Philadelphia Phillies starter Vince Velasquez.

The consecutive homer streak set the Blue Jays record and set the Major League record for a switch hitter.

It is also the longest streak by any player this season, passing Matt Carpenter's mark of six.

The last player to hit a home run in seven straight games was Kevin Mench in 2006, who played for the Texas Rangers.

The major league record for consecutive games with a home run belongs to Ken Griffey Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987) and Dale Long (1956). who all left the park in eight straight games.

Morales is batting .264 with 53 RBIs this season and in his last seven games has risen his batting average by 20 points.

