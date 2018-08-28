Former Mets third baseman David Wright is reportedly heading to the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s to continue his rehab assignment, according to MLB.com.

Wright played on Friday and Saturday for the Class-A Advanced St. Lucie Mets. His time in Florida included playing a full nine innings at third base on Friday night.

The team rested Wright on Sunday and Monday because the third baseman "didn't feel comfotable playing three in a row at this point," said Mets manager Mickey Callaway.

The clock for Wright's 20-day rehab assignment expires on Friday. The Mets can either renew the assignment or play Wright in instructional leages games that start in September.

During 10 games at Class A, Wright hit .188 with a .454 OPS, going 6-for-32.

Wright last appeared in a major league game in May 2016, after struggling with multiple back, neck and shoulder injuries, including spinal stenosis.

Tuesday marks one year since the Mets shut down Wright for the season during a minor league rehab assignment, where he underwent surgery to repair the rotator cuff in his right shoulder. One month later, Wright had surgery to reduce pressure in his back.

If Wright returns to the Mets soon this season, the team would have to decide if they want him to make his return at home at Citi Field. However, the Mets are on the road until Sept. 7. Rosters can begin expanding on Saturday, when the Mets will be playing in San Francisco.

For now, the Mets are focused on Wright's health and not deciding on a possible return date.

"I think that we're really just trying to focus on the next day with David," Callaway told the New York Post. "It's been such a long road and I think it would be unfair to everyone to have any kind of expectations other than just knowing that we support whatever he is doing just day to day."