Report: Mets Trade Jose Bautista to Phillies

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Phillies are in second place in the NL East standings.

By Jenna West
August 28, 2018

The Mets have reportedly traded veteran slugger Jose Bautista to the Phillies, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

The Phillies have sent a player to be named later or cash to the Mets and intend to use Bautista off the bench, reports NBCS' Jim Salisbury.

New York's trade decision came partly because the team reactivated rightfielder Jay Bruce from the disabled list Friday night and outfielder Brandon Nimmo is also expected to return from the disabled list soon. These roster moves means at bats "were about to get tougher for Bautista," reports Sherman.

Bautista came to the Mets in May after the Braves released the veteran. In 83 games with New York, Bautista has hit .204 with 9 home runs and 37 RBI.

The veteran outfielder is moving to a playoff-contending team, with the Phillies (70-61) sitting in second place in the NL East behind the Braves.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)