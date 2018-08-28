The Mets have reportedly traded veteran slugger Jose Bautista to the Phillies, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

The Phillies have sent a player to be named later or cash to the Mets and intend to use Bautista off the bench, reports NBCS' Jim Salisbury.

New York's trade decision came partly because the team reactivated rightfielder Jay Bruce from the disabled list Friday night and outfielder Brandon Nimmo is also expected to return from the disabled list soon. These roster moves means at bats "were about to get tougher for Bautista," reports Sherman.

Bautista came to the Mets in May after the Braves released the veteran. In 83 games with New York, Bautista has hit .204 with 9 home runs and 37 RBI.

The veteran outfielder is moving to a playoff-contending team, with the Phillies (70-61) sitting in second place in the NL East behind the Braves.