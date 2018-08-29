The Houston Astros will reportedly sign manager AJ Hinch to a contract extension, according to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com.

Hinch, who helped take the Astros to the franchise's first World Series victory last season, is in the final year of his contract. The deal has a team option for 2019.

The Astros hired Hinch in September 2014 and he has a 353-266 record in four seasons. He also led the Astros to the 2015 postseason, and the team is poised to likely return again this year.

Houston (82-51) is currently in first place in the AL West standings, sitting 2.5 games ahead of the Oakland A's (80-54).