Albert Pujols Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected to Miss Rest of Season

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Pujols missed time in July with knee inflammation.

By Jenna West
August 29, 2018

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols will likely miss the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Angels announced Wednesday that Pujols underwent successful surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Pujols, 38, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 13 with left knee inflammation. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that Pujols had a platelet-rich plasma injection the same day. The Angels activated the first baseman 10 days later.

On July 12, Pujols hit two homers, the 629th and 630th of his career, to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time home runs list. He has hit three more dingers since.

In 117 games this season, Pujols is hitting .245 with 64 RBIs and 37 home runs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)