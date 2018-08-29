Angels first baseman Albert Pujols will likely miss the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Angels announced Wednesday that Pujols underwent successful surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Pujols, 38, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on July 13 with left knee inflammation. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that Pujols had a platelet-rich plasma injection the same day. The Angels activated the first baseman 10 days later.

On July 12, Pujols hit two homers, the 629th and 630th of his career, to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time home runs list. He has hit three more dingers since.

In 117 games this season, Pujols is hitting .245 with 64 RBIs and 37 home runs.