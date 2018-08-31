The Blue Jays have traded outfielder Curtis Granderson to the Brewers, Toronto announced on Friday. The Blue Jays will receive minor league outfielder Demi Orimoloye in the deal.

The four-time All-Star has appeared in 103 games this season, hitting .243 with 11 home runs. Granderson is hitting .297 in August with an OPS of .857.

Granderson will be joining his sixth team in 15 seasons, spending less than a year in Toronto. He split time between the Mets and Dodgers last season, shipped to Los Angeles on Aug. 18. Granderson hit just .161 in 112 at bats for the Dodgers.

The Brewers currently trail the Cubs by five games in the NL Central, but are still slated for postseason play. Milwaukee leads Colorado by two games for the second National League wild-card spot.