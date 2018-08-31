Brewers Acquire Outfielder Curtis Granderson in Deal With Blue Jays

The Brewers will be Granderson's sixth franchise in 15 seasons.

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2018

The Blue Jays have traded outfielder Curtis Granderson to the Brewers, Toronto announced on Friday. The Blue Jays will receive minor league outfielder Demi Orimoloye in the deal. 

The four-time All-Star has appeared in 103 games this season, hitting .243 with 11 home runs. Granderson is hitting .297 in August with an OPS of .857. 

Granderson will be joining his sixth team in 15 seasons, spending less than a year in Toronto. He split time between the Mets and Dodgers last season, shipped to Los Angeles on Aug. 18. Granderson hit just .161 in 112 at bats for the Dodgers. 

The Brewers currently trail the Cubs by five games in the NL Central, but are still slated for postseason play. Milwaukee leads Colorado by two games for the second National League wild-card spot. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)