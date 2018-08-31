Report: Indians Acquire Third Baseman Josh Donaldson in Deal With Blue Jays

Donaldson has played in 36 games for Toronto this season.

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2018

The Blue Jays have traded third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Indians, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

The three-time All-Star last suited up for Toronto on May 28, missing the last three months with a strained left calf muscle. He appeared in his first rehab assignment on Aug. 29, playing for the Blue Jays' High-A affiliate. Prior to his calf injury, Donaldson was hitting .234 with five home runs in 137 at-bats.

Donaldson joined Toronto in 2015, winning the AL MVP in his first year with the Blue Jays. He has 179 career homers in eight seasons, hitting .275 for his career. Donaldson spent the first four years of his career in Oakland. 

The Indians currently sit 14.5 games ahead of the Twins in the AL Central with a 77–57 record. After losing to the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, Cleveland returned to the postseason last year, falling to the Yankees in the ALDS.  

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)