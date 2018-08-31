The Blue Jays have traded third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Indians, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

The three-time All-Star last suited up for Toronto on May 28, missing the last three months with a strained left calf muscle. He appeared in his first rehab assignment on Aug. 29, playing for the Blue Jays' High-A affiliate. Prior to his calf injury, Donaldson was hitting .234 with five home runs in 137 at-bats.

Donaldson joined Toronto in 2015, winning the AL MVP in his first year with the Blue Jays. He has 179 career homers in eight seasons, hitting .275 for his career. Donaldson spent the first four years of his career in Oakland.

The Indians currently sit 14.5 games ahead of the Twins in the AL Central with a 77–57 record. After losing to the Cubs in the 2016 World Series, Cleveland returned to the postseason last year, falling to the Yankees in the ALDS.