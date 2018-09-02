Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended One Game After Ejection

Boone was suspended for actions that occurred after emerging from the dugout to argue balls and strikes against the Tigers on Friday.

By Kaelen Jones
September 02, 2018

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his actions following an ejection against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, MLB announced Sunday.

Boone is expected to serve his suspension on Sunday, during the finale of a four-game series between New York and Detroit.

Boone was ejected during the fifth inning of Friday's contest after he argued balls and strikes from the dugout. Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman appeared to toss a 92-mph pitch on the outside of the zone while facing Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to the television broadcast's zone. However, the umpire called it a strike, irking Boone.

Before Torres could even step into the batter's box, the umpire called time and motioned for Boone to be removed. Boone then emerged from the dugout, and made a furious case, getting into the umpire's face before crouching into a catcher's pose behind the plate to demonstrate the pitch's location.

The crowd at Yankee Stadium cheered Boone on as he walked into the clubhouse. The Yankees went on to win the game, 7-5, and also won Saturday's matchup, 2-1. 

On Sunday, New York will send right-hander Lance Lynn to the hill and Detroit will counter with lefty Matthew Boyd. The Yankees entered the contest 86-50, trailing the Boston Red Sox by 7 1/2 games in the American League East, but leading the Oakland Athletics by 5 1/2 games for one of two Wild Card spots.

