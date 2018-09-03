Reds Star Joey Votto Swaps Signed Jersey for Fan's T-Shirt During Game

Votto wanted to get his hands on an old "Votto for President" T-shirt.

By Kaelen Jones
September 03, 2018

It's no secret that Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is a favorite among baseball fans.

A high approval rating wouldn't be enough to get Votto elected Commander in Chief (he's natural-born Canadian, so in accordance with U.S. law, he can't ever be President). However, that didn't stop one fan attending Monday's Reds-Pirates game from getting a headstart on publicly campaigning for Votto's impossible presidency.

During the fourth inning of the game, Votto spotted Ohio native Kyle Olding wearing a "Votto for President" T-shirt near the Cincinnati dugout.

Votto liked the shirt so much, the 2010 NL MVP went up to Olding and swapped his jersey and an autograph for his T-shirt.

The shirt was a product from a 2012 Nike promotion, and Votto had not kept any for himself. 

Votto signed the jersey given to Olding with "More like Prime Minister!"

"I was trying to find (the T-shirt) for a while and I was excited to see if I could trade a jersey for a shirt and he obliged," Votto said, per the AP. "He was willing to take his shirt off in the middle of the stands and thanks to him for being willing to do that."

