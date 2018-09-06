The Toronto Blue Jays and manager John Gibbons are reportedly ready to part ways after the season's end, according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports.

A source that is familiar with "the thinking of both parties" told Heyman that the decision was "99.9% done." Gibbons and Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins have allegedly spoken multiple times on the matter, reports Heyman.

"We'll sit down after the year and see what direction we're going to, myself included," Gibbons said.

Atkins declined to comment.

The Blue Jays are reportedly looking to hire a younger manager that can compete in 2020 or 2021.

In August, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB Network reported that Gibbons and the Blue Jays "seemed destined" to part ways.

"Maybe they would benefit from getting a fresh face that would grow with the young players. I'm not sure I want to go through one of those things – a total rebuild," Gibbons later told the MLB Network.

Gibbons has one more year left on his contract after signing an extension with Toronoto in 2017 and will be paid for it, per Heyman.

During two stints (2004-2008, 2013-2018) as Toronto's skipper, Gibbons helped lead the club to the postseason twice. He has a 783-776 record in 11 years as manager.