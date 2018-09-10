Watch: Justin Verlander Receives Standing Ovation in Return to Detroit

Verlander won 183 games in 13 seasons with the Tigers. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2018

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander started a game in Detroit on Monday for the first time since being traded from the Tigers to Houston in September 2017.

It was an emotional return for the veteran righthander, who won both the Cy Young and MVP for Detroit in 2011. Verlander notched six All-Star apperances in 13 seasons with the Tigers, leading the league in wins twice. He ranks No. 7 in Tigers' history in wins.

Watch Verlander's reception from the Comerica Park crowd below. 

Verlander's Astros currently lead the AL West, 2 1/2 games ahead of Oakland. The 15-year veteran is 14–9 on the season, sporting a 2.73 ERA. 

      Double Bogey (+2)