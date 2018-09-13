Watch: David Wright's Tearful Press Conference Announcing Possible Final Mets Series

Screenshot/Twitter

The Mets will activate David Wright to play in its final homestand of 2018.

By Jenna West
September 13, 2018

David Wright will be activated for the Mets' final homestand starting Sept. 25 and will suit up to play third base on Sept. 29. During a press conference on Thursday, Wright announced that it will likely be the last series of his career.

Wright said that he addressed his teammates before coming out for the press conference and joked that he hoped he was done crying.

"To my teammates, coaches and staff, it's truly been an honor of a lifetime to take the field with you and serve as your captain," Wright said. "Some of my closest friendships have formed in that clubhouse, and we'll certainly be friends for life.

"To the fans, words can't express the gratitude and appreciation for always having my back. You've accepted me as one of your own and that right there is a tremendous honor."

Wright, 35, later choked up while thanking his family and friends for their support.

The seven-time All-Star last played for the Mets in May 2016 due to a series of neck and back injuries.

In 13 seasons with the Mets, Wright is a career .296 hitter with 242 home runs and 970 RBI.

