David Wright is ready for a return to the Mets lineup. After missing the last year-and-a-half with a rash of injuries, the Mets announced Wright will be back at Citi Field for the Mets' final homestand of the season beginning on Sept. 25, suiting up at third base for New York on Sept. 29. Wright said the final series of 2018 will be the last of his career.

"Physically, the way I feel right now and everything the doctors have told me, there’s not going to be any improvement," Wright said during Thursday's press conference.

It's been an arduous road back for the seven-time All-Star, who last played for New York on May 27, 2016. Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015, which ended his season after just 38 games. His season ended early in 2016 following a herniated disc and subsequent neck surgery.

Wright has returned to the field in limited duty in 2018. He suited up for the Mets' Single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida and their Triple-A affiliare in Las Vegas. In 12 minor league games Wright has registered seven hits in 41 at-bats, striking out 10 times.

The 35-year-old's return has also been muddied by economics. New York has an insurance policy on Wright's contract that covers 75% of his yearly pay while Wright is unable to play. The Mets must assume the full share of payment if Wright returns to the diamond for a payment that could total nearly $2 million for the rest of 2018.

It looks as though the Mets and Wright have sorted through the financial complications and given the third baseman the green light to play again in Flushing.

Wright is a career .296 hitter, with 242 home runs along with 970 RBI. He hit .226 and struck out 55 times in 137 at-bats in 37 games in 2016. Wright is owed $15 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.