Welcome to the 3 at 3, where our MLB expert, Gabriel Baumgaertner, will give you his three favorite baseball bets on the day (via current odds from William Hill) at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox: OVER 9 Runs (-110)

I picked this yesterday and it didn’t work out so well (the Red Sox won 1–0), but today two decidedly less effective pitchers are on the mound. Sam Gaviglio has allowed four earned runs in under six innings in three of his last four starts while Eduardo Rodriguez was touched up for five earned runs in his last start. After last night’s pitchers' duel, expect the bats to wake up and produce some highlights at Fenway Park.

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals: Twins -1.5 (+145)

This one is simply a value play involving a team that has won 49 games. Perhaps the Twins run line is high because they’re starting Stephen Gonsalves—who owns an 11.68 ERA in four starts—and that Gonsalves surrendered five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings to the Royals in his last start. But, I’m looking at the broad picture here. The Twins are coming off an excellent series against the Yankees where they hit well in the late innings and played splendid defense. The Royals, meanwhile, remain one of the league’s worst offenses and have one of the worst bullpens in virtually every major category.

Oakland A’s at Baltimore Orioles: OVER 9 Runs (-110)

The A’s put on a functional batting practice in a 10–0 win over the O’s last night, and they’ll get another good opportunity tonight when they face the struggling Dylan Bundy. The reason I’m going for the over is not just because of Oakland’s powerful offense, but because of the uncertain return of lefthander Brett Anderson. The lefty has missed his last few turns in the rotation because of a forearm strain and surrendered five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his last outing against the Astros. While he has remedied his usual control issues (he’s at just 1.7 BB/9 this season), Anderson may not be 100% entering this start. The A’s should do most of the legwork here, but the over feels right in hitter-friendly Camden Yards.

Record: 18-23-5