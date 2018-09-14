Yankees Activate Aaron Judge From the Disabled List

Judge can play defense and run the bases but cannot hit yet.

By Jenna West
September 14, 2018

The New York Yankees have activated outfielder Aaron Judge from the disabled list Friday, the club announced.

While Judge can play defense and run the bases, he cannot be used as a hitter yet.

Judge suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch in a July 26 game against the Royals. The Yankees announced an approximate three-week return on the same night of the injury.

In August, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Judge's recovery would take longer than originally expected.

The 26-year-old rightfielder was hitting .283 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.

The Yankees (90-56) are in second place in the AL East behind the Red Sox (101-46) but sit atop the AL Wild Card standings.

