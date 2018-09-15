It didn't take the Angels long to get on the board Saturday night against the Mariners. In the top of the first inning, Anaheim's Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani teed up a pair of home runs, going back-to-back to give the Angels an early 3-0 lead.

It marked the first time the duo went back-to-back.

Trout-Ohtani back-to-back. A thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/Chc2gTW5vX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 16, 2018

Trout took Seattle righthander Erasmo Ramirez deep on the first pitch of the at-bat, driving in second baseman David Fletcher to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. Ohtani was up 3-1 in the count before lifting a solo shot moments later.

Trout's blast marked his 34th of the season. Ohtani's was his 20th of the season, and his sixth this month.

With his solo blast, Ohtani became the first major leaguer with 20 homers and two wins in a season since Babe Ruth did with the Yankees in 1921.