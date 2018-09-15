Watch: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Hit Back-to-Back Homers for First Time

Angels' superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani slugged back-to-back homers against the Mariners.

By Kaelen Jones
September 15, 2018

It didn't take the Angels long to get on the board Saturday night against the Mariners. In the top of the first inning, Anaheim's Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani teed up a pair of home runs, going back-to-back to give the Angels an early 3-0 lead.

It marked the first time the duo went back-to-back.

Trout took Seattle righthander Erasmo Ramirez deep on the first pitch of the at-bat, driving in second baseman David Fletcher to give the Angels a 2-0 lead. Ohtani was up 3-1 in the count before lifting a solo shot moments later.

Trout's blast marked his 34th of the season. Ohtani's was his 20th of the season, and his sixth this month.

With his solo blast, Ohtani became the first major leaguer with 20 homers and two wins in a season since Babe Ruth did with the Yankees in 1921.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)