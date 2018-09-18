Aaron Judge Returns to Yankees Lineup vs. Red Sox After Wrist Injury

Judge will bat second in the lineup on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

By Jenna West
September 18, 2018

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is back in the lineup, the club announced Tuesday.

Judge will bat second in the lineup behind leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen. 

The club announced Judge's return from the disabled list last Friday, where he appeared in right field during the eighth inning. Judge was unable to be used as a hitter but could play defense.

On Monday, Judge had 11 live at-bats in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium.

Judge was placed on the disabled list on July 27 after suffering a chip fracture in his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch against the Royals. The 26-year-old rightfielder was hitting .283 with 26 home runs and 61 RBI.

Celebrate the Red Sox–Yankees rivalry with SI's commemorative issue

The Yankees (91-58) are in second place in the AL East behind the Red Sox (103-47) but sit atop the AL Wild Card standings.

The Bronx Bombers start a three-game series against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET.

 

