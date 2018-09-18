Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is expected to return to the lineup in "a few days" after an MRI revealed no structural damage to his UCL, manager Bud Black told reporters Tuesday.

Story had exited Monday's contest against the Dodgers during the fourth after feeling what Colorado described as right elbow soreness. An MRI revealed that Story's UCL is still intact.

“We got pretty good [test] results this afternoon, just moments ago," Black said ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Dodgers. "There’s some inflammation and a little bit of soreness around the joint but the ligament seems to be fine.”

Prior to Black's presser, there was speculation that Story's injury could have been season-ending. It would have been a devastating blow for the Rockies, who entered Tuesday trailing the Dodgers by a half-game in the National League West.

Story, named to his first All-Star Game earlier this season, enetered Tuesday batting .288 with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs with 26 stolen bases through 149 games this season.