Rockies Shortstop Trevor Story to Miss a 'Few Days,' UCL Has No Structural Damage

After a brief injury scare, the Rockies expect shortstop Trevor Story to return to the lineup shortly.

By Kaelen Jones
September 18, 2018

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is expected to return to the lineup in "a few days" after an MRI revealed no structural damage to his UCL, manager Bud Black told reporters Tuesday.

Story had exited Monday's contest against the Dodgers during the fourth after feeling what Colorado described as right elbow soreness. An MRI revealed that Story's UCL is still intact.

“We got pretty good [test] results this afternoon, just moments ago," Black said ahead of Tuesday's contest against the Dodgers. "There’s some inflammation and a little bit of soreness around the joint but the ligament seems to be fine.”

Prior to Black's presser, there was speculation that Story's injury could have been season-ending. It would have been a devastating blow for the Rockies, who entered Tuesday trailing the Dodgers by a half-game in the National League West.

Story, named to his first All-Star Game earlier this season, enetered Tuesday batting .288 with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs with 26 stolen bases through 149 games this season.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)