A player’s first MLB hit is always a memory that will last a lifetime but especially so for Orioles outfielder DJ Stewart. Stewart’s first hit wasn’t a homer or a clutch double or another kind of dramatic moment, but it was memorable for just how absurd it was.

In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, Stewart pulled a simple single to rightfield. Thanks to a series of errors, though, he came all the way around to score. Cue the Benny Hill music.

✅ First career MLB hit

✅ Go all the way around

✅ Water bottle showers at the dugout by @JRvillar6



Nice work, @GOOODJ8! #Birdland pic.twitter.com/V5UcQ9VRNr — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 19, 2018

Stewart had to wait a while for his first hit. He made 15 plate appearances before he finally came through with a base knock.

The hit was also special to Stewart because it went just out of the reach of Toronto second baseman Devon Travis. Stewart was hoping to play with Travis at Florida State but Travis was drafted and signed with the Jays before Stewart arrived on campus.

“When I went to Florida State, I wore the number eight because of Devon Travis,” Stewart told reporters after the game.