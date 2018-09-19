Watch: Orioles Rookie DJ Stewart’s First MLB Hit Turns Into Little League Homer

What a perfect encapsulation of the Orioles’ and Blue Jays’ seasons. 

By Dan Gartland
September 19, 2018

A player’s first MLB hit is always a memory that will last a lifetime but especially so for Orioles outfielder DJ Stewart. Stewart’s first hit wasn’t a homer or a clutch double or another kind of dramatic moment, but it was memorable for just how absurd it was. 

In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, Stewart pulled a simple single to rightfield. Thanks to a series of errors, though, he came all the way around to score. Cue the Benny Hill music. 

Stewart had to wait a while for his first hit. He made 15 plate appearances before he finally came through with a base knock.

The hit was also special to Stewart because it went just out of the reach of Toronto second baseman Devon Travis. Stewart was hoping to play with Travis at Florida State but Travis was drafted and signed with the Jays before Stewart arrived on campus. 

“When I went to Florida State, I wore the number eight because of Devon Travis,” Stewart told reporters after the game. 

