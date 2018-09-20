Watch: Justin Smoak Completes Blue Jays' Six-Run Comeback vs. Rays With Walk-Off Home Run

The Rays had an 8-2 lead going into the ninth inning against the Blue Jays Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 20, 2018

The Rays' already slim playoff hopes took a fatal hit Thursday.

Tampa Bay was leading 8-2 going into the bottom of the ninth inning in Toronto, looking to extend a five-game winning streak when everything hit the fan.

After Dwight Smith Jr. reached on a double to lead off the bottom of the frame, Rowdy Tellez doubled him in to make it 8-3. A few batters later, Danny Jansen hit a home run that scored Tellez and Jonathan Davis to make the score 8-6.

At that point, the Rays removed pitcher Jamie Shultz for Sergio Romo. Romo got Richard Urena to strikeout, putting Tampa Bay one out away from the win. Then Kendrys Morales hit a single and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer to tie the contest, 8-8.

Then, Justin Smoak stepped up to the plate.

The loss drops the Rays to 85-67, which is 6 1/2 games behind the A's for the second wild card spot.

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)