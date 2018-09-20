The Rays had an 8-2 lead going into the ninth inning against the Blue Jays Thursday.
The Rays' already slim playoff hopes took a fatal hit Thursday.
Tampa Bay was leading 8-2 going into the bottom of the ninth inning in Toronto, looking to extend a five-game winning streak when everything hit the fan.
After Dwight Smith Jr. reached on a double to lead off the bottom of the frame, Rowdy Tellez doubled him in to make it 8-3. A few batters later, Danny Jansen hit a home run that scored Tellez and Jonathan Davis to make the score 8-6.
At that point, the Rays removed pitcher Jamie Shultz for Sergio Romo. Romo got Richard Urena to strikeout, putting Tampa Bay one out away from the win. Then Kendrys Morales hit a single and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer to tie the contest, 8-8.
Then, Justin Smoak stepped up to the plate.
The @BlueJays were down 8-2 in the 9th.— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2018
Wow. #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/E5u5v7zYkr
The loss drops the Rays to 85-67, which is 6 1/2 games behind the A's for the second wild card spot.