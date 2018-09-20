Angels catcher Francisco Arcia became the first player to catch, pitch and homer in a MLB game during Thursday's 22–3 loss to the Athletics.

Arcia pitched the last two innings for Los Angeles and then he homered in the ninth inning. He gave up four hits and three runs.

According to California News Group's Matt Birch, he is the first Angels pitcher to hit a home run since Clyde Wright on Sept. 8, 1972.

Arcia is batting .220 with five home runs and 19 RBIs. The 29-year-old rookie also pitched Aug. 11 in a 7–0 loss also the A's. He gave up one hit in the ninth inning.

The A's are now five games from clinching a playoff berth.