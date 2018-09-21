Jacob deGrom Sets Single-Season Record With 23 Straight Quality Starts

The Mets' ace added to his impressive Cy Young candidacy on Friday night.

By Michael Shapiro
September 21, 2018

Jacob deGrom continued his dominant 2018 campaign on Friday, earning a quality start for the 23rd straight outing. The Mets starting pitcher struck out eight in seven innings against the Nationals, allowing just three hits and one earned run. 

He now owns the single-season record for most consecutive starts with six-plus innings while allowing three-or-less runs, topping the previous high set by Bob Gibson and Chris Carpenter. In fact, deGrom has now thrown 28 consecutive quality starts dating back to 2017. 

The ace has been downright dominant in 2018, entering Friday with a league-leading 1.78 ERA. He has struck out 259 batters in 209 innings, but sports a 9–9 win-loss record following Friday's victory against Washington.

