Jacob deGrom continued his dominant 2018 campaign on Friday, earning a quality start for the 23rd straight outing. The Mets starting pitcher struck out eight in seven innings against the Nationals, allowing just three hits and one earned run.

He now owns the single-season record for most consecutive starts with six-plus innings while allowing three-or-less runs, topping the previous high set by Bob Gibson and Chris Carpenter. In fact, deGrom has now thrown 28 consecutive quality starts dating back to 2017.

.@JdeGrom19 has this pitching thing down.



This is his @MLB single-season record 23rd straight quality start. 😱 pic.twitter.com/0kfPIbOVN4 — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 22, 2018

The ace has been downright dominant in 2018, entering Friday with a league-leading 1.78 ERA. He has struck out 259 batters in 209 innings, but sports a 9–9 win-loss record following Friday's victory against Washington.