Rangers Fire Manager Jeff Banister After Four Seasons

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

By Associated Press
September 21, 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have fired manager Jeff Banister before the end of what will be the team’s first consecutive losing seasons in 10 years.

Bench coach Don Wakamatsu will serve as interim manager for the remainder of the season, starting with Friday night’s game against Seattle that starts the final home series of the season. The Rangers announced Bannister’s dismissal earlier in the day.

Banister, hired after the 2014 season, had a 325-313 record in his first managerial job. The Rangers won the AL West title in each of his first two seasons, losing to Toronto in the AL Division Series both times.

The Rangers had a 64-88 record going into Friday night’s game. They were 78-84 last year.

