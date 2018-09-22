Watch: Yankees Clinch Playoff Spot on Aaron Hicks's Walk-Off

The Yankees' 95th win of the season secures a spot in the American League Wild Card Game.

By Kaelen Jones
September 22, 2018

The Yankees are heading back to the postseason. New York clinched an American League Wild Card spot on Saturday night after beating the Orioles 3-2 on Aaron Hicks's walk-off double in the 11th inning.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius hustled all the way around from first base to score the game-winning run. As Hicks's double dribbled along the wall and into the corner in leftfield, Gregorius rounded for home. He dove headfirst into home, beating out a throw from outfielder D.J. Stewart. 

New York clinched its third playoff berth since 2015. Saturday's victory, in tandem with the Rays' loss to the Blue Jays, assured the Yankees will reach the playoffs for the 54th time, which is the most in MLB history.

New York has 27 World Series titles and 40 AL pennants, which are both the most in league history.

The Yankees join the Red Sox (AL East champions), the Indians (AL Central champions) and Astros (clinched playoff berth) as the other three AL clubs to clinch a playoff spot so far. The Athletics lead the Rays by seven games for the final AL playoff spot.

The Yankees also made history earlier in the game. Hicks drilled a second-inning home run, marking the club's 250th this season and making New York the sixth team in MLB history to hit 250 homers or more in a single season.

 

