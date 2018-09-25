Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery during the first week of the offseason, the team announced Tuesday.

The Angels recommended earlier this month that Ohtani have surgery after a MRI revealed new damage to his ulnar collateral ligament in his right pitching elbow. He will likely be sidelined from the mound until the 2020 season.

Ohtani, 24, has continued to hit despite the injury to his pitching elbow. In 99 games as a hitter, Ohtani has batted .280 with 21 home runs and 56 RBI this season. He has also recorded a 3.31 ERA with 63 strike outs in 10 games.