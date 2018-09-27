Major League Baseball has extended Cubs shortstop Addison Russell's administrative leave through Sunday, ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of a domestic violence investigation by the MLB since June 2017. Upon the initial opening of the league's investigation last year, Russell was sent home by the Cubs but never suspended by the league. Russell returned to the team as the investigation remained open.

New allegations surfaced last Thursday night when a blog post attributed to Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, the alleged victim, was shared on her Instagram account. The post detailed years of domestic violence, including physical, emotional and verbal abuse, at the hands of an unnamed ex-husband. Russell is not named in the post, nor is his ex-wife listed as the author, but the information in the blog aligns with Reidy's previous public allegations against Russell.

The shortstop was placed on administrative leave last Friday after the post became public. Under the collective bargaining agreement, a player can be put on paid administrative leave for seven days, which can be extended for up to another week. The MLB reportedly decided to extend Russell's leave through Sunday, which is the final day of the regular season.

Reidy did not speak with Major League Baseball as part of the initial investigation but ESPN added that she is now cooperating with the league, per sources.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said on Wednesday that he finally read the blog post, after keeping his distance during the ongoing investigation.

"Domestic violence is horrible," Maddon said. "It absolutely is. By reading that, you feel her pain, absolutely. ... But I don't know enough about the other side. I'm waiting for the full report to come out then we all can draw a conclusion."

The Cubs clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday night, but Russell's availability for the postseason remains unknown.