Report: MLB Extends Addison Russell's Administrative Leave Through Sunday

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Staff

Russell has been placed on an extended administrative leave amid an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

By Emily Caron
September 27, 2018

Major League Baseball has extended Cubs shortstop Addison Russell's administrative leave through Sunday, ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of a domestic violence investigation by the MLB since June 2017. Upon the initial opening of the league's investigation last year, Russell was sent home by the Cubs but never suspended by the league. Russell returned to the team as the investigation remained open.

New allegations surfaced last Thursday night when a blog post attributed to Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, the alleged victim, was shared on her Instagram account. The post detailed years of domestic violence, including physical, emotional and verbal abuse, at the hands of an unnamed ex-husband. Russell is not named in the post, nor is his ex-wife listed as the author, but the information in the blog aligns with Reidy's previous public allegations against Russell.

The shortstop was placed on administrative leave last Friday after the post became public. Under the collective bargaining agreement, a player can be put on paid administrative leave for seven days, which can be extended for up to another week. The MLB reportedly decided to extend Russell's leave through Sunday, which is the final day of the regular season.

Reidy did not speak with Major League Baseball as part of the initial investigation but ESPN added that she is now cooperating with the league, per sources.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said on Wednesday that he finally read the blog post, after keeping his distance during the ongoing investigation.

"Domestic violence is horrible," Maddon said. "It absolutely is. By reading that, you feel her pain, absolutely. ... But I don't know enough about the other side. I'm waiting for the full report to come out then we all can draw a conclusion."

The Cubs clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday night, but Russell's availability for the postseason remains unknown.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)