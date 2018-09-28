Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge has the highest-selling jersey in baseball for the second straight year.

Major League Baseball released its list of the top 20 jersey sales from the 2018 season on Friday. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve ranked second, while Cubs infielder Javier Báez, Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts made up the top five.

The Cubs have three players on the list with first baseman Anthony Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant joining Báez at the No. 6 and No. 7 spots.

Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina rounded out the top 10.

A few notable changes between last year and this year's list include Angels outfielder Mike Trout falling from No. 8 to No. 11 and Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper dropping from No. 5 to No. 13. Harper's impending free agency could have possibly affected fans's purchasing decisions.

Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. came in at No. 20 to finish the list. The 20-year-old is the youngest player to land on the list since MLB first started releasing it in 2010, according to MLB.com.

Here's the full list:

1. Aaron Judge, Yankees

2. Jose Altuve, Astros

3. Javier Báez, Cubs

4. Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

5. Mookie Betts, Red Sox

6. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

7. Kris Bryant, Cubs

8. Shohei Ohtani, Angels

9. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

10. Yadier Molina, Cardinals

11. Mike Trout, Angels

12. Buster Posey, Giants

13. Bryce Harper, Nationals

14. Freddie Freeman, Braves

15. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

16. Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

17. George Springer, Astros

18. Francisco Lindor, Indinans

19. Carlos Correa, Astros

20. Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves