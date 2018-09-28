David Wright appeared in his first game since May 2016 on Friday night, stepping to the plate as a pinch hitter for the Mets at Citi Field.

The 14-year veteran came to bat against the Marlins in the bottom of the fifth, with the Mets trailing 3–1. Wright hasn't entered an MLB game in over two years, battling a rash of back and neck injuries.

Wright and the Mets held a press conference on Sept. 13, announcing that he would be activated to the Mets' roster on Sept. 25. The seven-time All Star will start at third base for New York on Saturday.

Watch Wright's first at-bat since 2016 below:

David Wright's first at-bat in two years results in a groundout pic.twitter.com/kiM5nySorH — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018

Wright announced 2018 will be his final season during the press conference two weeks ago.

"Physically, the way I feel right now and everything the doctors have told me, there’s not going to be any improvement," Wright said. "I don't see [returning in 2019] as a possibility."