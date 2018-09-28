Watch: David Wright Makes First Plate Appearance for Mets Since May 2016

SNY

David Wright last stepped to the plate at Citi Field in May 2016.

By Michael Shapiro
September 28, 2018

David Wright appeared in his first game since May 2016 on Friday night, stepping to the plate as a pinch hitter for the Mets at Citi Field. 

The 14-year veteran came to bat against the Marlins in the bottom of the fifth, with the Mets trailing 3–1. Wright hasn't entered an MLB game in over two years, battling a rash of back and neck injuries. 

Wright and the Mets held a press conference on Sept. 13, announcing that he would be activated to the Mets' roster on Sept. 25. The seven-time All Star will start at third base for New York on Saturday. 

Watch Wright's first at-bat since 2016 below:

Wright announced 2018 will be his final season during the press conference two weeks ago. 

"Physically, the way I feel right now and everything the doctors have told me, there’s not going to be any improvement," Wright said. "I don't see [returning in 2019] as a possibility."

 

