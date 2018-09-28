Eight of the 10 MLB playoff spots have been clinched entering the season's final weekend, with two up for grabs in the National League.

The National League West is still yet to be decided, with the Rockies one game ahead of the Dodgers prior to Friday night's action. Both the Cubs and Brewers have clinched playoff spots, but one will win the National League Central while the other will be relegated to the Wild Card Game.

So which teams are secure in their playoff positioning with three regular-season contests remaining? Here's a quick postseason primer.

American League:

Boston Red Sox:

The AL's top team cruised to the division crown over the Yankees, clinching the division on Sept. 21. Led by a pair of MVP candidates in Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, Boston dominated the American League with the Junior Circuit's top batting average and OPS.

Houston Astros:

The defending World Series champions won 100 games for the second straight season in 2018, led by 31 homers and 51 doubles from third baseman Alex Bregman. Justin Verlander showed no signs of slowing down at age 35, leading the American League in strikeouts with 280.

Cleveland Indians:

Nobody threatened Cleveland for the AL Central crown in 2018, with the four other teams in the division sitting below .500. The Indians' infield duo of Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor have wreaked havoc on opposing pitchers, combining for 75 homers and 233 runs scored.

New York Yankees:

New York couldn't catch Boston in the AL East, but will still appear in the playoffs behind its powerhouse lineup. The Yankees have bashed 260 homers on the season entering Friday, four behind the 1997 Mariners for the most in MLB history. 12 Yankees have hit 10-plus homers this season, an all-time record.

Oakland A's:

The A's didn't let a bottom-tier payroll derail their playoff hopes, riding an impressive bullpen and slate of quality bats to a 96–63 record prior to Friday night. Khris Davis leads the game in homers with 47, while closer Blake Treinen stands as a Cy Young candidate with 37 saves and a 0.79 ERA.

National League:

Atlanta Braves:

The Braves' youngsters have fueled a revival in Atlanta, bringing the Braves their first NL East title since 2013. Ronald Acuña Jr. has emerged as a favorite for the NL MVP, bashing 26 homers and stealing 16 bases in just 108 games.

Chicago Cubs:

Chicago will be heading to the playoffs for the fourth-straight year in 2018, however, it could be a short-lived appearance. The Cubs sit 1 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central, with the second-place squad relegated to the Wild Card game. The Cubs host St. Louis in the final series of the regular season

Milwaukee Brewers:

The Brewers clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday, still battling for the NL Central crown. Christian Yelich has shined in his first year in Milwaukee, leading the MLB in batting average and OPS en route to a potential MVP campaign.