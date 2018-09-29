Yankees Break All-Time Single-Season Home Run Record on Gleyber Torres' Two-Run Shot

The Yankees passed the 1997 Mariners with Torres' two-run dinger. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 29, 2018

Gleyber Torres' two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez sent the Yankees into the record books on Saturday, giving New York the all-time mark for most home runs in one season. 

The Yankees have now blasted 265 dingers on the year, surpassing the 1997 Mariners. New York tied the record last night, hitting four homers in an 11-6 victory. 

The Bronx Bombers set an additional record in 2018, holding the most players in MLB history with 10-plus homers in one season. Twelve Yankees have hit 10-or-more homers this year, led by 37 from Giancarlo Stanton. New York has also received 20-plus homers from all nine spots in the batting order this season, the first team to ever accomplish such a feat.

You can watch Torres' record-breaking homer below:

The Yankees surpassed quite the talented squad on Saturday. The 1997 Mariners sported Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as well as career-.312 hitter Edgar Martinez and five-time home run champion Alex Rodriguez. 

Torres' homer in the fourth inning put the Yankees up 4-1 at Fenway Park. New York will notch its 100th win with a victory, marking its first 100-win season since 2009. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)