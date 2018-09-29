Gleyber Torres' two-run homer off Eduardo Rodriguez sent the Yankees into the record books on Saturday, giving New York the all-time mark for most home runs in one season.

The Yankees have now blasted 265 dingers on the year, surpassing the 1997 Mariners. New York tied the record last night, hitting four homers in an 11-6 victory.

"I feel sorry for the baseballs" -@Giancarlo818 and the 2018 Yankees pic.twitter.com/uz3s2oTfSH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 29, 2018

The Bronx Bombers set an additional record in 2018, holding the most players in MLB history with 10-plus homers in one season. Twelve Yankees have hit 10-or-more homers this year, led by 37 from Giancarlo Stanton. New York has also received 20-plus homers from all nine spots in the batting order this season, the first team to ever accomplish such a feat.

You can watch Torres' record-breaking homer below:

Gleyber Torres makes history for the Yankees!



No MLB team had ever hit 265 HR in a season until now. pic.twitter.com/TCT2Tm2QdD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 29, 2018

The Yankees surpassed quite the talented squad on Saturday. The 1997 Mariners sported Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as well as career-.312 hitter Edgar Martinez and five-time home run champion Alex Rodriguez.

Torres' homer in the fourth inning put the Yankees up 4-1 at Fenway Park. New York will notch its 100th win with a victory, marking its first 100-win season since 2009.