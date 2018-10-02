Ichiro Expected On Mariners Roster for Japan Series To Open 2019 Regular Season

The Mariners play a two-game series on March 20–21 and can carry a 28–man roster before returning to United States. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 02, 2018

As long as he's healthy, Ichiro Suzuki will play for the Mariners against the A's in Japan to open the 2019 regular season, general manager Jerry Dipoto announced on Monday. 

The Mariners play a two-game series on March 20–21 and the teams can carry 28–man rosters before returning to United States. 

"I would stop short of guaranteeing it, because we have to make sure he's healthy. But he'll be on our roster," Dipoto said. "We feel strongly that it's the right thing to do for our franchise and the right thing to do for the NPB and believe it's the right thing to do for Ichiro. What happens thereafter remains to be seen."

The 44-year-old Ichiro came off the Seattle roster this spring and worked in the team’s front office as a special assistant to the chairman through the end of the season. He couldn't play but he did take batting practice throughout the season. Dipoto said Ichiro will be at Spring Training and the team will give "him an opportunity as both a coaching presence and a player presence."

He has a career 3,089 career hits — 23rd all-time — with a .311/.355/.402 line.

Ichiro played nine seasons for the Orix BlueWave in Japan. He arrived in the Major Leagues in 2001 and played with the Mariners until 2012 before being traded to the Yankees. He played three seasons with the Marlins before returning to Seattle this year. He's a 10-time All-Star and 10-time Golden Glove winner. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)